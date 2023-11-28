BlackRock Inc. Sells 381,373 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,612,628 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 381,373 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.03% of Adobe worth $17,903,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $620.97. 797,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,147. The company has a market cap of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $553.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $625.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.