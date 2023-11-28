BlackRock Inc. Sells 521,186 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,479,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.30% of Deere & Company worth $7,487,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.55. 637,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.43.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

