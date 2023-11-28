BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,951,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,735,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $10,127,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.70. 1,763,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,734. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

