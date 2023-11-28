BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,319,333.32 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 596,593 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $4,319,333.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,617,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,353,487.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,094,220.40.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,036 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,359.92.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 533,883 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,854,635.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,174.32.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 418,356 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,982,878.28.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 258,603 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,328.34.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 304,997 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,779.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,216.80.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,039,796.11.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,241.47.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

BIGZ stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 1,395,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

