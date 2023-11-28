Blue Owl Capital Co. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Blue Owl Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

NYSE:OBDC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 1,608,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,726. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

