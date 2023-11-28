BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

LEO stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 42,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,452. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

