BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.63

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.63 and last traded at $86.63, with a volume of 22497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.37.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

