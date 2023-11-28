BowFlex (NYSE:NLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BowFlex (NYSE:NLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BowFlex Stock Performance

NYSE NLS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.58. BowFlex has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BowFlex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BowFlex by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,572 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BowFlex by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BowFlex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 78,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BowFlex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BowFlex by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

BowFlex Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

