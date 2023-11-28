bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Shares Down 8.6%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

bpost NV/SA Trading Down 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $990 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About bpost NV/SA

(Get Free Report)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.