Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Shares Down 4.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 181,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 50,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

