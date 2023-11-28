Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,041 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 125.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,442 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 11,058.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

FFBC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,074. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.25 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

