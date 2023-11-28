Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 39,888 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of OneMain worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 187.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 42.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.74. 71,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,016. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

