Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 902 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Warrior Met Coal worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 378,214 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $12,790,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HCC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,934. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $423.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $975,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $503,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

