Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Timken as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,832. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

