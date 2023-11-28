Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 128,616 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 381,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,778. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

