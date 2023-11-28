Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 54,322.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

EQC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,611. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.