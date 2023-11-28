Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Globus Medical worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. 45,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

