Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,321 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of NMI worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NMI by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMIH stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,038. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

