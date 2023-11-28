Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 128,367 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,023,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,613,000 after buying an additional 94,606 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,331,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,911,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,449,000 after buying an additional 56,497 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INSW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,570. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $246,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

