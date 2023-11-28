Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,869 shares of company stock worth $863,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $241.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

