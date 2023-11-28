Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pentair worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $9,041,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. 101,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,172. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

