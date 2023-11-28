Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 169.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 69,473 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chemours worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,791,000 after buying an additional 3,427,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 182.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after buying an additional 3,608,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE CC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. 37,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. Barclays cut their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

