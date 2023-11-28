Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of ODP worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.48. 10,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,621. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $53.59.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ODP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on ODP in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

