Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,812 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,797 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 118.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 843,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 678,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 46.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,806. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.47 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

