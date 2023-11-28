Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Brunswick worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

