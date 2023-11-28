Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,778 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Capri worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 859.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. 47,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,938. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

