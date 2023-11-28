Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TD SYNNEX worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 178.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,513.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,930,000 after purchasing an additional 126,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 139,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,548,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,227,658 shares of company stock valued at $117,346,823 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

