Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after buying an additional 2,823,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,285,000 after buying an additional 2,084,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 622,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,960. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.