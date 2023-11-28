Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 60.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Trading Down 1.2 %

AerSale stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $722.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 0.37. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Insider Activity at AerSale

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. AerSale had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederick Craig Wright purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

