Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 75,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,611. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

