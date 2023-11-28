Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Unitil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Unitil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Unitil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Unitil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Unitil Stock Performance

NYSE:UTL traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $60.59.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. Research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

About Unitil

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.