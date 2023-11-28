Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Buckle worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 51.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Buckle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

NYSE BKE traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

