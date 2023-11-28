Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of TTM Technologies worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,288. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $572.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.84 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.