Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.60. 43,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,971. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

