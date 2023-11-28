Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 11,959 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

