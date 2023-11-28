Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.