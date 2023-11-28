Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,221 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. 90,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,886. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

