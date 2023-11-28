Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,049,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 677,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,279,000 after buying an additional 122,481 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,646,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,027,000 after buying an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. 999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,484. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

Insider Activity

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $238.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajaey Kased purchased 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $50,803.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,179.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRI. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

