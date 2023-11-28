Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,824 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $892,216.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,367.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $892,216.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,367.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 and have sold 125,665 shares worth $7,846,395. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 184,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.