Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $5.52 Million Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Bunge Global by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BG. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 47,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,553. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $87.86 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

