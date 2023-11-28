Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165,520 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Manitowoc worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after buying an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Stock Down 1.4 %

MTW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 12,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,022. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $504.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

