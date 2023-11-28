Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272,119 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 419,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,638. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

