Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 820,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,407,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $745.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

