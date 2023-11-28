Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,510 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Bread Financial worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,927,000 after purchasing an additional 678,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,318,000 after acquiring an additional 325,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

NYSE:BFH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 78,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

