Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Up 2.1%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 8,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 206,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Brickell Biotech Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brickell Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 18.89% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

