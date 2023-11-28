Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 237 ($2.99) target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Bridgepoint Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 204 ($2.58) to GBX 240 ($3.03) in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 255.50 ($3.23).

BPT stock opened at GBX 218.60 ($2.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Bridgepoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 263.40 ($3.33). The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 196.05.

In related news, insider Adam Jones purchased 100,000 shares of Bridgepoint Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £195,000 ($246,305.42). In other news, insider Adam Jones acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £195,000 ($246,305.42). Also, insider William Jackson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £378,000 ($477,453.58). Corporate insiders own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

