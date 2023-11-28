Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 2,678 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Workday by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Workday by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,176,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Workday by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.88.

Workday stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.75. 438,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,115. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.13 and a 52 week high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.33.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

