Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 83,330 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 270.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,330 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after acquiring an additional 355,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after buying an additional 322,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,476,000 after buying an additional 135,357 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

IPG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. 353,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,170. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.