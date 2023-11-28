Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 17,835 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.06% of Crocs worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Crocs by 412.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 903,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,644,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Crocs Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CROX traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.58. 826,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

