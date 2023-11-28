Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 79,614 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,614 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.09% of DXC Technology worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.